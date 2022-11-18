Susie G. Gibson Science and Technology Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony recently for its newest program offering.
The school is now offering classes in Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC). Students will be able to earn credentials that will enable them to graduate and go straight into the workforce, or further their knowledge in college to pursue advanced opportunities in the field.
Area business owners have indicated a need for new skilled HVAC technicians. The following businesses made donations toward the program’s implementation.
