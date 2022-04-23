The Franklin County Public Schools (FCPS) Food Service staff was recognized at the beginning of the April 11 Franklin County School Board meeting by Director of Operations Jason Guilliams.
The Food Service staff had received numerous awards at the School Nutrition Association of Virginia State Conference held March 12-13, and they were presented their certificates by Superintendent Dr. Bernice Cobbs.
The awards were:
• Director of the Year and 20 Year Service Award presented to Heather JK Snead, coordinator of school nutrition at FCPS.
• Lifetime Achievement Award given to Rebecca Rudd, cafeteria manager at Benjamin Franklin Middle School.
• President’s Gold Award and President’s Award of Excellence presented to Connie Wray, cafeteria manger at Burnt Chimney Elementary School and Franklin County School Nutrition Association president.
• 100% Certified Award going to Burnt Chimney Elementary, Henry Elementary, Snow Creek Elementary and Franklin County High School Ramsey Building.
• Star Club Award presented to Lisa Banks, Food Service Department secretary.
At the school board meeting, the Franklin County High School students in the concert band (75 total, seven present) also were recognized for achieving the highest rating possible at the State Concert Assessment.
Director of Bands Rocky Ankeny recognized this achievement, and Cobbs present them with a certificate.
FCPS wins big at School Nutrition Assoc. Virginia State Conference
Taylor Berger
Smith Mountain Eagle
