Smith Mountain Lake Bridge Report: Week of June 19th

The Smith Mountain Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays at the Community Center, located north of downtown Moneta at 4860 Rucker Road, behind and below the Moneta Pharmacy and Family Dentistry. Duplicate bridge is played and a partner is required. All bridge players are welcome. Please arrive with your partner no later than 12:10 p.m.
A new website is available for additional information. Visit bridgewebs.com/smithmountainlake – no password is required.
For more information about the duplicate bridge club, contact Linda at 540.666. 0230 or via email at lindasward49@gmail.com.
On June 13th, twelve pairs participated. Leaders playing North/South were Walt Dunbar and Forrest Dunbar with 63.33%, followed by Jean Maas and Jim Maas with 57.20%, and Kathy Cameron and Carol Brewer with 50.27%. Leaders playing East/West were Sarah Wolf and Pete Kauffman with 71.20%, followed by Linda Ward and Sally Maloney with 49.60%, and Coy Bennett and Ellie Mascitelli with 49.47%.
On June 16th, eleven pairs participated. Leaders were Forrest Dunbar and Coy Bennett with 71.23%, followed by Bruce Clapper and Cathy Stewart with 56.13%, and Patty Bilbro and Carol Brewer with 55.87%.
