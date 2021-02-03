Amanda’s, a floral and antique shop, opened its doors a few weeks ago at 14116 Booker T. Washington Highway beside Aztec Rental.
Originally called Virginia Wildwood Design and located at Reclaimed LLC in Moneta, owner Diane Dahlby and her husband Chuck decided it was time to find another location that was much bigger.
“We loved being at Reclaim — that is a unique and fun place, too — but we didn’t have room; we’ve just grown,” Dahlby said.
The former location was approximately 300 square feet, but their new location is more than 2,000 square feet. The new building also is connected to an old cabin from the 1800s where Dahlby sells a section of their antiques. Connected to the cabin is a design center where Dalhby does all her floral designs such as wreaths and flower arrangements. The design center also features a lounge area where one can enjoy a cup of coffee and relax.
The reason for the name change was to memorialize Dahlby’s daughter, Amanda Lobdell, who died a couple of years ago at the age of 39.
