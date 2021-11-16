Dudley Elementary School Principal Dana Kelley has announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the first nine weeks at the school.
Principals List consist of students achieving all A’s; Honor Roll consist of students achieving all A’s and B’s.
Principal’s List (All A’s):
Third Grade: William Costen, Kelee Kent, Elinor Liga, Cheyenne Lynch, Cole Mattson, Lane McMillan, Preston Rogers, McKenzie Strough and Alyssa Taylor.
Fourth Grade: Jackson Bailey, Jalen Hinchman, Tavin Jalbert, Jakob Sides, Andrew Sissini, Will Slocum, Avery Thompson and Reef Warden.
Fifth Grade: Carson Brudin, Omar Nur, Dash Willard and Stephen Huynh.
Honor Roll List (All A’s And B’s
Third Grade: Harper Bowen, E’Mya Cannito, Brooklyn Dillon, Isabella Dillon, Regan Dyer, Breezy Goodson, Ka’Miyah Hash, Mason Jones, Jace Mills, Chanlin Phillips, Colton Slaughter, Alexandria Stanley and June Wright.
Fourth Grade: Finn Arthur, Kate Blankenship, Carter Keith, Jackson Kent, Tristan Patterson and Will Waters.
Fifth Grade: Izek Amos, Hayden Blankenship, Logan Blankenship, Bailey Brabin, Silas Borwn, Peyton Conley, Evan Duncan, Ellis Hahn, Jared Horton, William Pasley, Elijah Penantel and Lilah Sigmon.
