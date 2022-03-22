A former police officer from Rocky Mount pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Jacob Fracker, 30, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to a felony charge of conspiracy and agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors.
According to court documents, Fracker and Thomas Robertson, both officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department, were off-duty when they headed for Washington, D.C., on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021. Both brought along their police identification badges and firearms but left those in their vehicle when they arrived in the Washington metropolitan area.
They went to the Washington Monument area, where they attended a rally, and then headed to the Capitol, where a mob was gathering. Robertson reportedly carried a large wooden stick, which allegedly was used to block Metropolitan Police Department officers who arrived at the Capitol.
According to the documents, both donned gas masks and approached the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol. Fracker entered the Capitol at approximately 2:14 p.m. and took a selfie along with Robertson of themselves making an obscene gesture in front of the Gen. John Stark statue in the Capitol Crypt.
In his plea, Fracker admitted that by the time he and Robertson entered the Capitol, they had agreed to attempt to impede, stop or delay the proceedings going on before Congress and that they aided, assisted, encouraged and facilitated each other in the conduct.
United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia released the following statement Friday following Fracker’s guilty plea: “On the morning of January 6, 2021, two off-duty police officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department traveled from the Western District of Virginia to Washington, D.C., where they donned gas masks and sought to stop the joint session of the U.S. Congress in the process of counting electoral votes related to the presidential election, a necessary precondition to the peaceful transfer of power. Today, one of those police officers pled guilty to a felony conspiracy charge and accepted responsibility in United States District Court in Washington, D.C. I am grateful for the tireless work of the Assistant United States Attorneys and the agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington and Richmond Field Offices who investigated and prosecuted this case and obtained this just result.”
Fracker was arrested on Jan. 13, 2021. He faces up to five years in prison and a potential fine of up to $250,000. A sentencing date will be set later in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
Robertson, 49, also was arrested on Jan. 13, 2021. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case and is awaiting a jury trial scheduled for April 4.
On social media, Robertson is quoted as saying, “CNN and the Left are just mad because we actually attacked the government who is the problem and not some random small business ... The right IN ONE DAY took the f***** U.S. Capitol. Keep poking us.” He also stated that he was “proud” of the photo on an Instagram post that was shared to Facebook, because he was “willing to put skin in the game.”
On Facebook, Fracker posted a comment that read, “Lol to anyone who’s possibly concerned about the picture of me going around... Sorry I hate freedom? …Not like I did anything illegal…y’all do what you feel you need to.” The post has since been deleted.
The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.
The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office and the Roanoke Resident Agency of the FBI’s Richmond Field Office. Assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.
In the 14 months since Jan. 6, more than 775 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 245 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.
