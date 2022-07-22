The Bedford Humane Society of Virginia (BHS) is looking for volunteers, fosters, and board members, and is fundraising to build a no-kill shelter.
“We have a variety of volunteer opportunities for everyone, from kids to adults!” said Office Manager and Spay/Neuter Coordinator Sarah Agoglia. “... Every minute is appreciated and put to good use for the animals.”
Some volunteers are available daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly or annually. Volunteering can be anything from fostering, fundraising, assisting at our spay/neuter shuttle, housekeeping, office maintenance or assistance to reaching out to the community at events.
Anyone who wants to volunteer with the Bedford Humane Society may send an email to volunteer4bhs@gmail.com to find out how to get involved.
