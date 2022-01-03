The Bedford Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jennifer Lewis, who remains missing since Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
On Friday, Dec. 31, at approximately 4 p.m., the Bedford Police Department received a complaint of the missing 44-year-old female from the Town of Bedford.
The complainant was concerned about her location and welfare.
Lewis is a white female who stands approximately 5 feet 11 inches and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She has dark brown hair and green eyes. A clothing description is not available for her. Lewis may be driving a 2007 orange Dodge Nitro with Virginia license plate number UCE1128.
If anyone has any information on the location of Lewis, they may contact the Bedford Police Department at 540-586-7827.
