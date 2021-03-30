A missing man from West Virginia was found dead in a home in Boones Mill, and circumstances surrounding his death are considered suspicious, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office today.
The sheriff's office received a 911 call at approximately 1:15 p.m. Monday, March 29, from a landlord reporting that his tenant was deceased in his home.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6000 block of Bethlehem Road in Boones Mill and confirmed one male was deceased on arrival.
The victim has been identified as William Kirk Odell, 58, who had been reported as missing in West Virginia by a family member.
Although circumstances surrounding his death are considered suspicious, the sheriff's office stated that there is no threat to the community.
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information that may apply to this incident are urged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.
