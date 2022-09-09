With gas prices continuing to fall and the summer boating season coming to a close, more boaters were expected to take to the water for the Labor Day holiday.
Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS), the nation’s largest advocacy, services and safety group with more than 800,000 dues-paying members, had advised boaters to keep safety at the forefront of their boating activities.
According to an online survey of BoatUS members across the country, 65 percent of respondents planned on boating on Labor Day weekend. Almost 80 percent said they are welcoming lower gas prices and plan to extend their boating season into the fall.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.