Radford University presented numerous undergraduate and graduate degrees to local students during the spring 2022 commencement exercises.
On Friday, May 6, 250 graduate degrees were awarded during a hooding ceremony at the Dedmon Center on campus in Radford, Virginia. On Saturday, May 7, 915 undergraduate degrees were presented on Moffett Lawn at the Radford campus.
In all, Radford University conferred degrees on 1,165 undergraduate and graduate students from main campus and Radford University Carilion (RUC) including:
• Danielle Nicole Averill of Moneta — Associate of Applied Science in Surgical Technology
• Tricia Brown of Moneta — Associate of Applied Science in Surgical Technology
• Brian Andrew Miller of Moneta — Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing
• Camryn Nicole West of Wirtz — Associate of Applied Science in Surgical Technology
• David Alecsander Kincer of Wirtz — Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
• Amber Dawn Perdue of Wirtz — Bachelor of Science in Emergency Services
• Hannah Elizabeth Proehl of Huddleston — Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
• Morgan Mckenzi Via of Penhook — Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
• Kaitlyn Nicole Hosey of Union Hall — Master of Science in Nursing in Nursing Administration
• Mandi Sophia Gills of Hardy — Bachelor of Science in Biology
• Kaylyn Michelle Perdue of Hardy — Bachelor of Science in Science and Technology
• Eric Bryce McGuire of Hardy — Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
• Cassidy Rhiannon Jennell of Hardy — Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work
• Amanda Brooke Tolman of Hardy — Master of Science in Data and Information Management
• Meagan Victoria Funck of Hardy — Master of Science in Educational Leadership
• Brittany Cheyenne Jewell of Hardy — Master of Science in Educational Leadership
