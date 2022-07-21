For those in the area looking to adopt a new adult cat or kitten this summer, the Bedford Humane Society of Virginia (BHS) has the perfect opportunity coming up this weekend. The BHS is hosting a special cat adoption event on Saturday, July 23, where residents can sign up to adopt a new pal.
“Anybody that is interested in adoption right now, come out (this Saturday) and see if they can find their new best friend,” said Office Manager Sarah Agoglia. “There’s just so many animals in the community that need a home.”
According to Agoglia, this Saturday’s event is going to be for cats and kittens, and will be held at the Living Gift Shop, located at 1173 Moneta Road on the corner of Dickerson Mill Road and Highway 122 in Bedford, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In addition to browsing for kittens and gift items at the Living Gift Shop, residents can also enjoy food from the Happy Hen Food Truck.
Those who wish to adopt a kitten Saturday are asked to visit bhsva.org to apply to adopt in order to pre-qualify. Residents may still adopt cats the day of the event, but they may not be able to take them home that same day unless they’ve already been approved.
