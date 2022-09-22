The Bedford Museum and Genealogical Library will be a part Centerfest this year on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The museum will raffle off an upholstered occasional chair from Sam Moore with a retail value of $1,099, and a freshwater cultured pearl ring and necklace set in half bezel setting in 14K yellow gold valued more than $1,400 from Arthurs Jewelry.
Raffle tickets are one for $5, three for $10, or “nose to toes” for $25. Tickets are available for purchase at the museum during business hours until 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Tickets will only be sold to those over the age of 18, and items are only available for local pickup.
“If you have not seen our exhibit on scouting in Bedford, please do so soon as this rotating exhibit will be changing after Centerfest,” the museum added.
The museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is located at 201 E. Main Street in Bedford next to the courthouse. Call 540-586-4520 with any questions.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.