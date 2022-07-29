During the Bedford County School Board meeting July 14, Ryan Edwards recognized what was described as an “amazing run the past two seasons” for the Jefferson Forest High School boys soccer program.
Student athletes under Coach Scott Zaring’s guidance appeared in the state championship game in both seasons. Even though they lost those state championship games, they didn’t go down without a fight as both games went into absolute heartbreaking overtime penalty kick fashion, according to Edwards.
Edwards noted that this was the first time a Jefferson Forest boys soccer team had appeared in back-to-back state championship games in Virginia for almost 25 years. The Jefferson Forest High School Cavaliers finished the season with a record of 20-3-1.
