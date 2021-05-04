Dudley Elementary School Principal Dana Kelley announced the Principals List and Honor Roll for the third nine weeks at Dudley Elementary School.
Principals List consist of students achieving all A’s; Honor Roll consist of students achieving all A’s and B’s.
Principal’s List (all A’s):
Third grade: Jackson Bailey, Kate Blankenship, Tavin Jalbert, Carter Keith, Jakob Sides, Andrew Sisinni, Ryan Sisinni and Will Slocum.
Fourth grade: Silas Brown, Evan Duncan, Stephen Huynh, Lana Layman, William Pasley and Elijah Penantel.
Fifth grade: Dallas Brown-Christian, Mia Eades, Mattox Jalbert, Ava Kerns, Isabella Liga, Drew Nolen, Lane Pagans, Gavin Reese and Riley Sides.
Honor Roll List (all A’s And B’s)
Third grade: Finn Arthur, Sorjn Boyer, Brooklyn Dillon, Ty Garland, Trey Hartsook, Jalen Hinchman, Malachi Jones, Jackson Kent, Keith King, Sarah Landes, Aubrianna Quinones, Serenity Rodkey and Jayden Webster.
Fourth grade: Logan Blankenship, Bailey Brabbin, Peyton Conley, Ellis Hahn, Jared Horton and Lilah Sigmon.
Fifth grade: Tucker Dillon, Adam Costen, Rylan Furrow, Kaden Kent, Madison Moore, Lily Snyder, Sidney Smith, Emily Swindell, Gia Tinnell and Connor Witt.
