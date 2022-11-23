SML Charity Home Tour holds check event

The 2022 Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour held its annual check distribution event Nov. 12 at The Pavilion at Black Water Junction.
This year’s participating charities received their portion of the total $175,003 that was raised through ticket sales, business sponsorships and individual donations.
This year brought in the third highest sponsorship dollars raised and the fifth highest ticket sales in the 31-year history of the Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour.
Charities receiving funds raised included The Agape Center, Bedford Ride, Camp Kum-Ba-Yah, Franklin County Family YMCA, Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County, Helping Hands of Franklin County, SML Good Neighbors and Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy.
“A special thank you to The Pavilion at Black Water Junction, Napoli Cowboy/Napoli By the Lake and Farmhouse Catering for their participation and donations for the event,” organizers of the tour stated.
