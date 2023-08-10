It is with immense sadness that we announce the sudden loss of K-9 Sasha.
On August 9th, 2023, K9 Sasha passed away from an unexpected medical condition while being boarded at a local veterinarian’s office.
K-9 Sasha, a 5-year-old female German Shepherd, began serving Franklin County back in 2018 after being graciously donated to the Office of the Sheriff by Erich Grasso (Grasso Dog Training and Shepherds in Shelton, Connecticut). This connection was made through a grant with K9’s United out of Jacksonville, Florida.
K-9 Sasha came from a strong line of working dogs, with her father serving as a patrol dog with the NYPD and her sister as a bomb detection dog with the NBA.
Sasha specialized in Narcotics Detection and Tracking. Throughout her years of service at the Office of the Sheriff, K-9 Sasha assisted with numerous arrests and thousands of dollars’ worth of narcotics being seized from our community. She successfully tracked and located many critically missing persons, as well as fleeing criminals. Sasha may have been smaller than other working dogs, but she was mighty in her impact.
The unexpected loss of Sasha hurts this Office of the Sheriff family. Please keep her handlers, Deputy Patterson and Deputy Alejandro, as well as her human mama, Audrey, and her human sisters, Teagan and Dani, in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this difficult time.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date and we will keep the public informed on that date so that we can give Sasha a proper thank you and good-bye.
K-9 Sasha
End of Watch: August 9th, 2023
