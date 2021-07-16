On July 9, the Coves Amphitheater in Union Hall featured four-time Grammy winner Sarah Jarosz, who performed an eclectic blend of folk, country, bluegrass-influenced music with a hint here and there of rock and pop.
Jarosz won a Grammy this year in the category of “Best Americana Album” (for her latest release, “World on the Ground”), and perhaps that category best sums up her style.
One particularly impressive number was her solo cover of U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” which she performed by herself while playing guitar. Throughout the concert, she provided lead vocals and played guitar, banjo and mandolin.
Her band, which accompanied her on other songs, included Mike Robinson on guitar and steel guitar, Jeff Pickler on upright and electric bass, and John Fatum on drums.
