West Piedmont Better Housing Coalition and volunteers from the West Piedmont District will conduct the annual Point-in-Time (PIT) Homeless Count this month to measure homelessness in the region.
Over the course of 24 hours Wednesday, Jan. 25, trained volunteers will count and survey individuals staying in emergency shelters, transitional housing, and unsheltered locations (outdoor encampments, streets, cars and other places not meant for habitation) in the West Piedmont District.
The count will provide a snapshot of the number of people experiencing homelessness and key characteristics of those individuals and families.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Support local journalism by subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the print issue or the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.