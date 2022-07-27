A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was struck on Virgil H. Goode Highway on July 20, according to the sheriff’s office Thursday.
The crash occurred at 5:54 p.m. July 20 when a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy was stopped assisting a disabled vehicle in the 400 block of Virgil H. Goode.
The deputy was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The patrol vehicle was struck by a Scion, and that driver was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash.
No other information was provided.
