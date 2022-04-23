Christopher Ross Kimberling of the Hardy/Roanoke/Salem area is facing several drug- and weapon-related charges in Bedford County, Roanoke City and Roanoke County, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
Investigators with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office along with Virginia State Police, Roanoke City Police Department and Roanoke County Police Department have been working a narcotic related case involving Kimberling for the last several months.
Several search warrants were executed where a large amount of narcotics, to include approximately 2 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl, firearms (both legal and stolen), and over $50,000 in cash were seized.
Kimberling was charged with the following:
• 1 count possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine
• 1 count possession of heroin
• 1 count possession of a firearm by convicted felon
• 1 count possession of stolen firearm
This case is still under investigation, and several more narcotic-related charges are forthcoming.
Anyone with drug information may contact the sheriff’s office at 540-586-7827 or contact Central Virginia Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-798-5900, entering a tip online at http://p3tips.com or using the P3TIPS app on a mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
“We would like to thank everyone for their assistance and information leading to this arrest,” Sheriff Mike Miller stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.