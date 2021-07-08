Shane Svorec, a daughter-in-law of Smith Mountain Lake residents, published her new book “Broken Little Believer” on June 29 through Author Academy Elite.
“Through the back seat of her family’s Volkswagen bus, author Shane Svorec takes readers on an unforgettable journey that touches and inspires hearts of all ages,” a press release about her book stated. “Penning real-life experiences and common struggles of today, she writes with relevance and vulnerability in an effort to reach others and make true connections. Weaving life lessons throughout the journey, she shares ‘pieces’ of her life that are both pretty and painful while beautifully illustrating how they all connect to create purpose.”
Like going on a road trip with a best friend and some great music, “Broken Little Believer” is a journey many people can all relate to — the excitement, the challenges, the acceptance of reality vs. expectation, and finding the beauty in it all.
Shane Svorec is a lifelong writer and author who now resides in New Jersey, along with her husband, three children, rescue dogs and chickens. She is a frequent visitor of Smith Mountain Lake.
Svorec has made it her life mission to advocate for those without a voice. Using her many life experiences to connect with others, her writing reaches and touches readers of all ages.
She is involved in her community, an active member of her church, a public servant, a member of her local board of education, and a mental health and crisis intervention worker. Shane is best known by others as someone who searches for light in dark times.
For more information, visit www.brokenlittlebeliever.com.
