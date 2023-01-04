Franklin County Board of Supervisors, governor recognize local Homestead Creamery

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors presented Homestead Creamery with a Proclamation of Recognition for the 10th anniversary of receiving Virginia’s first Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) grant award in December 2012.
On Dec. 6, Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a similar proclamation recognizing the 10th anniversary of the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund that was presented by Virginia Secretary of Agriculture Matthew Lohr during a celebration at Homestead Creamery.
The initial AFID facility grant award was made to Franklin County on Dec. 17, 2012, in support of an expansion by Homestead Creamery. Since then, Franklin County has also received a planning grant and an infrastructure grant for other local businesses, making Franklin County the first locality in Virginia to utilize all three AFID programs.
