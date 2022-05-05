Steel Drum event to benefit SML Center’s ‘Grand Plan’

The SML Steel Drum and Marimbas bands are preparing to perform a family concert from 3-5 p.m. May 21, with proceeds going to the capital fund drive for the SML Center’s “Grand Plan” to purchase the vacant Grand Furniture showroom at Westlake and convert it to a center for arts, education, entertainment and private events.
The program of toe-tapping island-style music, performed by some 40-musicians, will be held at EastLake Community Church on Hendricks Store Road in Moneta. Tickets, sold only at the door, are $12 for adults and $6 for children under 13.
“Its quite fitting that a bevy of local musicians would entertain to help create a venue where performing arts can thrive at the Lake,” said “Pandaddy” Richard Rudolph, who is hoping to relocate the “pan yard” where the bands practice to the SML Center facility.”
