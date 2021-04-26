Centra announced plans to sell its four long-term care and skilled nursing facilities to Cascade Capital Group with operations through Hill Valley Healthcare and its Life Plan Community to LifeSpire of Virginia.
The decision follows a year-long comprehensive and future-focused assessment of the Central Virginia health system.
Hill Valley Healthcare, a company that specializes in operating skilled nursing facilities, and LifeSpire of Virginia, an owner and operator of Life Plan Communities in Virginia for over 70 years, will own and operate the Centra facilities.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
