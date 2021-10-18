The Agape Center is once again providing Thanksgiving Dinner to approximately 900 families in the communities of Bedford and Franklin Counties.
Due to the pandemic, the distribution is being handled differently this year. Rather than getting a turkey and fixings in their food carts this year, the Agape Center clients will receive a Walmart gift card in the amount of $20, limited to the purchase of turkey, ham or produce.
Members of the community may help fund this meal for these families by sending a tax-deductible check payable to The Agape Center, Box 573, Moneta, VA 24121. The donation is $20 per sponsored family.
Tax-deductible contributions may be made online at the Agape website, www.agapecentersml.org, and clicking on the link to donate by credit card or PayPal.
The Agape Center at Smith Mountain Lake provides mentoring, food, clothing, household goods and more to those in the community who need help through difficult times.
More than 300 volunteers serve an average of 2,500 individuals per month from Bedford and Franklin Counties. The Agape Center is a partner program of Feeding America Southwest Virginia.
