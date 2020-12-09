On Friday, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $5,740,241 in federal grant funding through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for Head Start and Early Head Start programs throughout Virginia.
This included $1,120,735 toward STEP Inc. in Rocky Mount.
“These programs are critical to help ensure that our schools and organizations across the Commonwealth have the resources they need to support our future leaders,” the senators said. “We’re excited to see this funding go toward promoting early childhood development.”
Other organizations that will receive funding are Augusta County School Board in Verona with $1,205,103, People Incorporated of Virginia in Abingdon with $2,383,149, and Eastern Shore Area Agency on Aging/Community Action Agency in Exmore with $1,031,254.
As governors and senators, Warner and Kaine have advocated for investments in early childhood education. Head Start programs promote school readiness for children under 5 years old from low-income families through health, education, family support, and social services.
