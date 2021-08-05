Revisions to Virginia’s balloon release law will result in fewer littered balloons on Virginia’s beaches.
The revised law, sponsored by Del. Nancy Guy (D-Virginia Beach), took effect July 1 and will “prohibit the intentional releasing, discarding, or causing to be released any balloon outdoors.” Violators are liable for a civil penalty of $25 per balloon. The bill provides that if a person under the age of 16 releases a balloon at the instruction of an adult, the adult shall be liable for the civil penalty. The previous version of the law allowed the release of up to 49 balloons in a one-hour period.
“Latex balloons, foil balloons, plastic ribbons and other balloon attachments are among the deadliest types of ocean trash,” said Katie Register, executive director of Clean Virginia Waterways (CVW) and author of the 2021 report “Deadly Litter: Balloons & Plastic Ribbons on Virginia’s Coastal Beaches.”
