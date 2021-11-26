The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of scam callers who claim they are a local Bedford County Sheriff’s Office employee in order to scam residents into paying a fine for “failure to appear” in court.
The caller will tell potential victims that they have missed court and the judge has issued a warrant for their arrest, and to clear the warrant, they will have to pay a $5,050 fine.
The scammer will then try to get potential victims to purchase “MoneyPak or Green Dot” cards from different retail stores and advise them to transfer the money or read the numbers off the card.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to know that no member of law enforcement will ever call demanding payment as the result of a warrant or a need to pay fines.
Citizens of Bedford County who have lost money due to this scam should call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 540-586-7827. For anyone who is a victim to this scam and do not live in Bedford County, they are asked to notify their local law enforcement.
