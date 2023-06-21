Lake & More Weekly Calendar
Placement in Lake & More Weekly Events is free for public events taking place in the Smith Mountain Lake community, the surrounding counties of Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania, and the communities of Moneta, Huddleston, Goodview, Hardy, Wirtz, Burnt Chimney, Penhook and Union Hall. Submit a brief paragraph about your event via email to news@smithmountaineagle.com. Events will be listed once before the event. The deadline for submissions is noon on Fridays.

Wednesday, June 21st 

Justin Prillaman 

7 – 10 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta  

More info: 540.719.1547

Porch Dogs

6 – 9 p.m.

Bull Docks

1100 Celebration Avenue, Suite 201, Moneta 

More info: 540.297.2855

Thursday, June 22nd 

The Happy Together Tour 

Gates open: 5 p.m. Show: 7 p.m.

The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake

301 Ivy Lane, Union Hall

More info: 540.717.0000

Friday, June 23rd 

Michael Wayne Duo

6 – 9 p.m.

Crazy Horse Marina presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill SML

400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta 

More info: 540.912.0221

Hoppie Vaughan and the Ministers of Soul

7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta  

More info: 540.719.1547

The Frequency

7:30 - 10:30 p.m.

Mango’s Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy

More info: 540.721.1632

Jodie Davis 

6  – 9 p.m.

Rocky Mount Smokehouse (formerly Buddy’s BBQ)

480 Tanyard Rd, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.482.0369

The Dan & Adonna Show at Rocky Mount Burger Company  

7 - 10 p.m.

Rocky Mount Burger Company

467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.456.2337

Mended Fences 

9 p.m. - midnight

Ippy’s Restaurant & Lounge

1760 N. Main Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.489.5600

Saturday, June 24th 

Tate Tuck 

2 – 5 p.m.

Drifter’s Restaurant

1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta 

More info: 540.297.0055

Breaking the Chain: A Stevie Nicks Tribute

7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Mango’s Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Christian Q & The Groove

6 – 9 p.m.

Mitchell’s Restaurant & Pizzeria

3553 Trading Post Road, Huddleston

More info: 540.296.0664

Justin Prillaman 

6 – 9 p.m.

Mexico Viejo Tequila Bar

1640 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.5001

Sean Elliott Jr. 

6  – 9 p.m.

Crazy Horse Marina presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill SML

400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta 

More info: 540.912.0221

Jake Earles

6 - 9 p.m.

Rocky Mount Smokehouse (formerly Buddy’s BBQ)

480 Tanyard Rd, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.482.0369

Anna Laprad  

7 - 10 p.m.

Rocky Mount Burger Company

467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.456.2337

Legacy Motown Revue with Jojo Stockton & Solacoustix 

Gates open: 5 p.m.; Show: 5:30 p.m.

The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake

301 Ivy Lane, Union Hall

More info: 540.717.0000

Ray Judd’s Music in the Park 

8 p.m.

Smith Mountain Lake State Park

Park’s Beach Pavilion

1235 State Park Road, Huddleston 

More info: 540.297.6066

Sunday, June 25th

Hunter Overstreet

2 – 5 p.m.

Portside Bar & Grill

3619 Airport Road, Moneta

More info: 540.297.7100

Jimmy Wilson

2 - 5 p.m.

Mango’s Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy

More info: 540.721.1632

Marie Anderson

2 - 5 p.m.

Drifter’s Restaurant

1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta 

More info: 540.297.0055

OTHER EVENTS  

Wednesday, June 21st 

Summer Solstice Sound Bowl Concert in the Barn at Southlake Spa & Salt Room

5 p.m.

Tickets: southlakesaltroom.com

135 David Lane, Union Hall

More info: 540.352.2847

Trivia and Music Bingo hosted by Brittany & Bre 

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Living Proof Beer Company

50 W Court Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.238.2220

Line Dancing with Angela

7 - 9 p.m.

Ippy’s Restaurant & Lounge

1760 N. Main Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.489.5600 

Thursday, June 22nd

Karaoke Night

7:30 - 10:30 p.m.

Mango’s Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy

More info: 540.721.1632

Texas Hold’em Poker 

6 – 8 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta  

More info: 540.719.1547

Smith Mountain Lake Connects Roadshow by SML Chamber of Commerce

8:30-10:30 a.m.

Guest speaker: Jill Kurtz from Kurtz Digital Strategy

Envisions Flooring & Interiors

7195 Booker T Washington Hwy, Wirtz

More info: 540.719.1500

Friday, June 23rd

Karaoke Night

7 - 10 p.m.

Living Proof Beer Company

50 W Court Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.238.2220

Red Valley Yoga by Hourglass Yoga

10 – 11:15 a.m.

$15 per class/$32 monthly

Red Valley United Methodist Church

30 Red Valley Road, Boones Mill

More info: 540.339.7577

Saturday, June 24th 

Bedford Humane Society Boat & Car Show 

10 a.m.  –  2 p.m.

Crazy Horse Marina

Live music with Wood & Strings

400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta 

More info: 540.586.6100

Bedford County Orchestra - Summer Concert 2023 

“An American Portrait”

7 p.m.

Admission/Donation: $15 adults; $10 students

Liberty High School

100 Liberty Minuteman Drive, Bedford

More info: 540.586.2541

Saturday at the Vines 

12 - 6 p.m.

Live music by Sunshine

Food from KEFI - Greek Food with a Passion

Fables and Feathers Winery

2117 Bruno Dr, Goodview

540.420.0916

Beale’s 6th Anniversary Celebration 

12 - 10 p.m.

Food specials, live music, and a special beer release

Live music by: Karlee Raye 12-3 p.m.; Local Call 6-9 p.m.

Beale’s

510 Grove Street, Bedford

More info: 540.583.5113

Monthly Farm Work-Day, Bonfire and Barn Party 

8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Volunteer to work on the farm during the day, and enjoy a bonfire party and cookout in the evening

Volunteer work is not necessary during the day, but is appreciated.

Spring Valley Farm

1191 Horseshoe Bend Rd, Moneta

More info: 540.685.3249

Franklin County Wrestling Club Summer Series 

9 a.m. - noon

Franklin County High School Law Gym

700 Tanyard Rd, Rocky Mount 

More info: James Bernard - Eagles.CoachBernard@gmail.com 

Sunday, June 25th

Bring your own Project Workshop 

2 – 5 p.m.

Workshop geared toward reclaimed furniture hobbyists, teaching the basics - Prep, Problem, Paint, and Protect

Admission: $65 which includes paint and materials

BloomingDeals

275 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: email AmyWorley@thepaintedtruck.net

Paint & Sip “Rocky Beach” 

6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $35

Fables & Feathers Winery

2117 Bruno Dr, Goodview

More info: 540.420.0916 to register 

Senior Camp at Phoebe Needles Center 

June 25 to July 1

For rising 9th to 12th graders

Financial assistance available

More info: 540.483.1518

 

