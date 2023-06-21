Placement in Lake & More Weekly Events is free for public events taking place in the Smith Mountain Lake community, the surrounding counties of Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania, and the communities of Moneta, Huddleston, Goodview, Hardy, Wirtz, Burnt Chimney, Penhook and Union Hall. Submit a brief paragraph about your event via email to news@smithmountaineagle.com. Events will be listed once before the event. The deadline for submissions is noon on Fridays.
Wednesday, June 21st
Justin Prillaman
7 – 10 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
Porch Dogs
6 – 9 p.m.
Bull Docks
1100 Celebration Avenue, Suite 201, Moneta
More info: 540.297.2855
Thursday, June 22nd
The Happy Together Tour
Gates open: 5 p.m. Show: 7 p.m.
The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake
301 Ivy Lane, Union Hall
More info: 540.717.0000
Friday, June 23rd
Michael Wayne Duo
6 – 9 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill SML
400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta
More info: 540.912.0221
Hoppie Vaughan and the Ministers of Soul
7:30 – 10:30 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
The Frequency
7:30 - 10:30 p.m.
Mango’s Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy
More info: 540.721.1632
Jodie Davis
6 – 9 p.m.
Rocky Mount Smokehouse (formerly Buddy’s BBQ)
480 Tanyard Rd, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.482.0369
The Dan & Adonna Show at Rocky Mount Burger Company
7 - 10 p.m.
Rocky Mount Burger Company
467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.456.2337
Mended Fences
9 p.m. - midnight
Ippy’s Restaurant & Lounge
1760 N. Main Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.489.5600
Saturday, June 24th
Tate Tuck
2 – 5 p.m.
Drifter’s Restaurant
1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta
More info: 540.297.0055
Breaking the Chain: A Stevie Nicks Tribute
7:30 – 10:30 p.m.
Mango’s Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Christian Q & The Groove
6 – 9 p.m.
Mitchell’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
3553 Trading Post Road, Huddleston
More info: 540.296.0664
Justin Prillaman
6 – 9 p.m.
Mexico Viejo Tequila Bar
1640 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.5001
Sean Elliott Jr.
6 – 9 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill SML
400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta
More info: 540.912.0221
Jake Earles
6 - 9 p.m.
Rocky Mount Smokehouse (formerly Buddy’s BBQ)
480 Tanyard Rd, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.482.0369
Anna Laprad
7 - 10 p.m.
Rocky Mount Burger Company
467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.456.2337
Legacy Motown Revue with Jojo Stockton & Solacoustix
Gates open: 5 p.m.; Show: 5:30 p.m.
The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake
301 Ivy Lane, Union Hall
More info: 540.717.0000
Ray Judd’s Music in the Park
8 p.m.
Smith Mountain Lake State Park
Park’s Beach Pavilion
1235 State Park Road, Huddleston
More info: 540.297.6066
Sunday, June 25th
Hunter Overstreet
2 – 5 p.m.
Portside Bar & Grill
3619 Airport Road, Moneta
More info: 540.297.7100
Jimmy Wilson
2 - 5 p.m.
Mango’s Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy
More info: 540.721.1632
Marie Anderson
2 - 5 p.m.
Drifter’s Restaurant
1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta
More info: 540.297.0055
OTHER EVENTS
Wednesday, June 21st
Summer Solstice Sound Bowl Concert in the Barn at Southlake Spa & Salt Room
5 p.m.
Tickets: southlakesaltroom.com
135 David Lane, Union Hall
More info: 540.352.2847
Trivia and Music Bingo hosted by Brittany & Bre
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Living Proof Beer Company
50 W Court Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.238.2220
Line Dancing with Angela
7 - 9 p.m.
Ippy’s Restaurant & Lounge
1760 N. Main Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.489.5600
Thursday, June 22nd
Karaoke Night
7:30 - 10:30 p.m.
Mango’s Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy
More info: 540.721.1632
Texas Hold’em Poker
6 – 8 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
Smith Mountain Lake Connects Roadshow by SML Chamber of Commerce
8:30-10:30 a.m.
Guest speaker: Jill Kurtz from Kurtz Digital Strategy
Envisions Flooring & Interiors
7195 Booker T Washington Hwy, Wirtz
More info: 540.719.1500
Friday, June 23rd
Karaoke Night
7 - 10 p.m.
Living Proof Beer Company
50 W Court Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.238.2220
Red Valley Yoga by Hourglass Yoga
10 – 11:15 a.m.
$15 per class/$32 monthly
Red Valley United Methodist Church
30 Red Valley Road, Boones Mill
More info: 540.339.7577
Saturday, June 24th
Bedford Humane Society Boat & Car Show
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina
Live music with Wood & Strings
400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta
More info: 540.586.6100
Bedford County Orchestra - Summer Concert 2023
“An American Portrait”
7 p.m.
Admission/Donation: $15 adults; $10 students
Liberty High School
100 Liberty Minuteman Drive, Bedford
More info: 540.586.2541
Saturday at the Vines
12 - 6 p.m.
Live music by Sunshine
Food from KEFI - Greek Food with a Passion
Fables and Feathers Winery
2117 Bruno Dr, Goodview
540.420.0916
Beale’s 6th Anniversary Celebration
12 - 10 p.m.
Food specials, live music, and a special beer release
Live music by: Karlee Raye 12-3 p.m.; Local Call 6-9 p.m.
Beale’s
510 Grove Street, Bedford
More info: 540.583.5113
Monthly Farm Work-Day, Bonfire and Barn Party
8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Volunteer to work on the farm during the day, and enjoy a bonfire party and cookout in the evening
Volunteer work is not necessary during the day, but is appreciated.
Spring Valley Farm
1191 Horseshoe Bend Rd, Moneta
More info: 540.685.3249
Franklin County Wrestling Club Summer Series
9 a.m. - noon
Franklin County High School Law Gym
700 Tanyard Rd, Rocky Mount
More info: James Bernard - Eagles.CoachBernard@gmail.com
Sunday, June 25th
Bring your own Project Workshop
2 – 5 p.m.
Workshop geared toward reclaimed furniture hobbyists, teaching the basics - Prep, Problem, Paint, and Protect
Admission: $65 which includes paint and materials
BloomingDeals
275 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: email AmyWorley@thepaintedtruck.net
Paint & Sip “Rocky Beach”
6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $35
Fables & Feathers Winery
2117 Bruno Dr, Goodview
More info: 540.420.0916 to register
Senior Camp at Phoebe Needles Center
June 25 to July 1
For rising 9th to 12th graders
Financial assistance available
More info: 540.483.1518
