At the April 19 Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting, Stasey Whichel, a project manager of Evergreen Solutions LLC, presented recommendations based on research and findings from an employee compensation and classification study the company conducted.
At the Aug. 17, 2021, meeting, the board of supervisors had allowed an employee compensation and classification study by Evergreen Solutions to be conducted. Since that time, staff at Evergreen Solutions has worked to complete a market survey and align the results with the county’s current pay classification plan. The study addresses numerous items that can be viewed on the Franklin County website.
The preliminary results were presented to the board of supervisors at the Feb. 15 board meeting before the company’s recommendation was made April 19.
Whichel recommended three pay plans: General, Public Safety and Sheriff/Sworn Employee. Thirty pay grades are recommended with a 60 percent spread and progression of five percent. Whichel broke down each plan in detail.
Implementation of these plans was discussed as well. Employees making at the base level or more than 90 percent of the new pay grade will not receive a pay upgrade. However, those below the baseline will receive the pay increase. Averages were given during the presentation by Whichel.
The board approved the findings and research presented in the final report and results from Evergreen Solutions. The board discussed the approval of the proposed pay grades and adopted the pay grades unanimously.
Going forward, the numbers will be accessed and will be discussed by the board of supervisors during the June meeting. Chairman Ronnie Thompson fears that they may fall behind in the implementation if something is not done.
