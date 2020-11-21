A vehicle crash in the 16000 block of Stewartsville Road (Route 24) on Friday resulted in the death of a Vinton man.
At around 6:30 p.m., Gerald W. Fairchild, 63, of Vinton was driving a 1994 Ford Econoline E150 van when he allegedly struck a tractor-trailer that was stopped at a crossover attempting to turn left onto Irene Drive in the Stewartsville area.
Fairchild reportedly died at the scene.
The wreck is under investigation by the Virginia State Police.
