Bedford County: Short-term rental regulations take the floor in open forum

Significant changes to Bedford County’s short-term rental (STR) regulations were open for a public hearing at the joint meeting of the Bedford County Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission.
Jordan Mitchell, Bedford County Director of Community Development, explained to the Board that the planning commission worked “long and hard” on the amendments, conducting a lot of research and talking to other similar localities around the Commonwealth. “These are pretty comprehensive changes,” Mitchell said.
The proposed regulation changes include alignment with the state code, which requires all short-term rental units to be registered with the county annually, at a cost of $50. There would also be a yearly site inspection to assure that bedroom space has not been added, and that the number of bedrooms stated matches the certificate of occupancy. Additionally, an inspection would confirm that there is an accessible fire extinguisher and smoke detectors on-site.
The registry requires operator/proprietors to provide a management plan for their property, including advertisements of the rental showing they are in compliance with county ordinances, along with the maximum number of overnight occupants, and a parking plan.
The management plan must also include a floorplan of the dwelling and local points of contact for guests, utility information, and garbage disposal procedures. The plan must be posted in a visible location and provided to renters.
Another mandate is there can be no exterior changes to the home and, originally, the proposal did not allow for any signage. However, the supervisors are considering allowing signage in rural areas where finding a driveway could be difficult with the caveat that it can be only one sign.
Failure to register under the new provisions would result in a $500 registry fine and a $500 civil fine. Additionally, if a property racks up more than three violations, the permit will be pulled and it could take up to two years before they could reapply for a permit.
According to Mitchell, enforcement of STR ordinances is difficult, especially because there are currently no restrictions on daytime occupancy. An unlimited amount of people could occupy the dwelling from dawn to dusk, he said, and that makes enforcement difficult because “…we must wait until overnight – however overnight is defined - to enforce the ordinance.” The overnight compliance would in reality be a bed check of how many people were actually sleeping in the home.
The draft ordinance removes the term ‘short-term rental’ and replaces it with the definition used by the Commonwealth, which defines it as any room or space suitable for occupancy as a dwelling, sleeping, or lodging accommodation offered at a charge for a period of fewer than 30 consecutive days. Exempt from the ordinance includes departments of health, hotels, motels, campgrounds and bed and breakfast facilities.
The registry will allow the zoning department to flag violations by matching rental ads to maximum occupancy limits. The ordinance limits occupancy to two adults per bedroom and it defines an adult as anyone over two years of age.
One point of contention between the Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission was the word “local” in regard to a contact for the property. The commissioners felt that a local contact was not mandatory. Mitchell said that the importance would come into play if, for example, there were too many people at a rental, which wouldn’t necessarily be a police issue, but the local contact could force people to leave. It was ultimately decided that local would be defined as within a radius of 50 miles.
The other issue that residents asked to be included in the new regs was a required septic pump out. This is significant because, according to Mitchell, an estimated 80% of STR properties in Bedford County are within 500 feet of Smith Mountain Lake, 10 percent are in the Peaks/Forest area and the other 10 percent are scattered around the county.
A mandatory three-year septic pump out was discussed but not included in the current revised regulations. Mitchell said currently there are between 450 and 550 short-term rental units in Bedford County, and he anticipates that if the proposed amendments are approved there would immediately be about 200 violations. He believes that once the changes are implemented it will take until the end of the first year before his department will “pretty much have it under control.”
The final consideration for the supervisors was whether to cap the number of permits the county will allow for STRs. The Planning Commission is adamantly against restricting the number of STRs, however there have been hundreds of new STRs opened since the pandemic began.
Mitchell believes the numbers will continue to grow and that will have an impact on housing prices. For that reason, he said, many localities are choosing to limit the number of permits issued.
The limit on the number of permits was not capped in the revised regulations approved by the board.
Board Chairperson Edgar Tuck announced that many letters and calls have been received from residents asking for relief from this quality-of-life issue. Twelve residents spoke out most of them asking for additional restrictions when the floor was opened to public comment. Their concerns included noise, over-use of sewer and septic systems, parking, and garbage. It is also brought up to the board that it is unsettling to parents not to know who is occupying the house next door on any given day.
Prior to the vote to approve the proposed amendments Tuck said, “I think it’s important to realize that this is a first step, not a one and done. We’ll see what this will fix and what it doesn’t fix, and then we can tweak the things that aren’t working. This answers so many concerns we have. If it fixes 75 – 80% of the issues we have, then we’ve made a lot of progress.”
The Board unanimously approved the amended STR regulations.
