Virginia State Police investigating Henry County fatal crash

The Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in two fatalities. The crash occurred Sunday, May 28 at 4:46 p.m. on Blackberry Road, near Foley Drive in Henry County.
A 2012 Nissan Versa was traveling north on Blackberry Road, when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2007 Ford Focus head-on.
The driver Nissan was identified as Denise Anne Cabrera-Cruz, 53, of Bassett. Cruz was not wearing her seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital, where she later died. The passenger, an 8-year-old male was also transported for injuries received in the crash.
The driver of the Ford was identified as Kateland Ann McKinney, 22, also of Bassett. McKinney was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
