Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA) announced its Annual Membership Meeting that will take place Thursday, Sept. 29, at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, 40 Lakemount Drive in Moneta.
This meeting is open to the public. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the opportunity for members and guests to visit the tabletop displays from each of the 12 SMLA committees: Water Quality Monitoring; Water Safety Council; Save Our Streams; Invasive Species; Fish Habitat; Buffer Landscaping; Vessel Pump-Out; Septic Systems; Sub-Surface Aquatic Vegetation; Family and Business Membership; AEP Committees: Debris, Recreation, Erosion/Sedimentation; and Marketing.
There will also be tabletop displays from eight stakeholders: Franklin County; Bedford County; AEP and AEP Shoreline; Bedford Regional Water Authority; Western Virginia Regional Water Authority; Virginia DWR; Virginia Master Naturalist; Franklin County Master Gardner’s; and Sea Tow Foundation.
Walk-a-round food will be provided. The program will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m., will include an SMLA “big” picture summary from Bill Butterfield, president of SMLA, and feature a panel discussion on water quality, safety, invasive species and buffer landscaping.
SMLA, whose mission is to protect the water of Smith Mountain Lake and promote safe recreation, will share 2022 accomplishments and vision for the future of SMLA.
“If you are a member of the association and/or a homeowner on Smith Mountain Lake, I hope you will come to learn what our amazing volunteers have accomplished this year and how those accomplishments affect you and your property value,” said Butterfield.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.