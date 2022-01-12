Glenda McDaniel has been a realtor at Smith Mountain Lake for 33 years and is currently employed at Long & Foster.
She was recently selected as the best listing agent winner for Lake Life’s Best of the Best Edition, in which readers voted on their favorite businesses.
McDaniel’s specialties involve lake properties such as land, condominiums, townhomes, waterfront homes, luxury homes, lake access, golf side properties, etc.
McDaniel said one of her biggest pleasures being a realtor is helping people make their dreams come true, literally, by finding their dream property.
She can help families that are looking for their vacation homes or those who are retiring and want to spend the rest of their life at the beautiful lake that features a 500-mile shoreline. She said it brings a lot of joy to them but it also brings McDaniel lots of joy knowing she helped a client improve their life by helping them find lake property that suits their desires.
“There is nothing like helping someone when they find the one (property) for them,” McDaniel said.
Long & Foster is located at 16869 Moneta Road, Moneta, VA 24121. McDaniel can be reached at 540-797-2247. Visit www.TheLakeSpecialist.com or find “Smith Mountain Lake Real Estate - Glenda McDaniel” on Facebook.
