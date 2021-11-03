EastLake Community Church held its fall festival jamboree Saturday, and it turned out to be a bigger success than last year.
After seeing more people this year compared to last year — an estimated 2,500 people this year — Jonathan Brown, who is the family pastor with his wife Sandy at the church, is grateful that the event has grown in that area.
Brown said some different changes this year might have led to a bigger crowd.
“We changed the time format, so we moved it from a morning to an afternoon event,” he said.
