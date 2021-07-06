The Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake has been participating in Virginia’s Adopt-a-Highway program for the past year.
The club patrols and removes trash and debris along BT Washington Highway west of Westlake.
On a recent Thursday, Frank Burrows, father-in-law of Rotarian Phil Green, joined in helping out. Burrows is a 94-year-old veteran of World War II.
The club had a successful day filling up 25 orange bags of trash from the roadside.
Adopt-a-Highway is only one of the club’s community service projects. The club provides grants to local charities and supports educational programs in local schools.
Other projects have included providing materials and needed supplies to schools and health facilities in Tanzania.
For information on the Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake, contact Steve Miller at 540-520-4028.
