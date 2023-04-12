The Staunton River High School Lady Golden Eagles saw their winning streak come to an end on April 4 with a loss against county rival Franklin County 4-1.
Pitcher Kaylee Manning got the win for the Lady Eagles with 5 strikeouts. Delaney Foley had 2 hits with 2 runs scored for Franklin County. Madison Ingram had 2 RBIs with a hit.
Emily Wood was on the mound for Staunton River with 8 strikeouts. Payton Phillips had 2 hits. Jena Roach had one RBI and Payton Evans scored the only run.
Staunton River (7-1) will be on the road for a 5:00 pm start against conference rival Northside on Tuesday, April 18. Franklin County (3-3) has a district home game vs. William Byrd on Tuesday, April 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.