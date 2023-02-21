The Vinton Historical Society will host an author presentation by Betsy Biesenbach at the Vinton Library Meeting Room on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
She will lead an in-depth discussion about her children and family book, “Say My Name: The Story of Amanda Jeffers, Roanoke 1864.”
According to the author, “Except for a few made-up characters, everyone in this story is real, and all lived and worked right here in Roanoke, very near where you and your family might live or play or go to school or church.”
The story is about a black child’s life growing up in Roanoke County during the Civil War era. The book is appropriate for adults and children to read together to fully understand the story presented.
Betsy has been a freelance writer for 38 years. She is the author of two books, “Bits O’ Betsy Biesenbach” and “Good Neighbors: Roanoke Area Ministries.”
Her work as a real estate title examiner sparked her interest in the black history of Roanoke and in the Persinger Farm area. The name of Amanda Jeffers and her family appeared in a list prepared by the Freedmen’s Bureau and the 1870 United States Census.
The book is available at the presentation or on Amazon. Betsy will sign books at the event. The proceeds benefit anti-racism programs sponsored by the Unitarian Universalists of Roanoke.
For additional information about the presentation or the Vinton History Museum and Vinton Historical Society, call 540-342-8634.
If you want more content like this, support local journalism by purchasing the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.