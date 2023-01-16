The Franklin County Office of Aging will conduct its seventh annual “Soup for Seniors” food drive from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10.
“Winter is here, and this time of year is especially difficult for our older homebound neighbors,” the Franklin County Office of Aging stated. “Help us stock their pantry so they don’t have to choose between food and heat. … Your contribution will make a huge difference in the lives of your homebound neighbors.”
Donations of soup, crackers, canned meats, and peanut butter can be made at the Essig Recreation Center located at 295 Technology Drive in Rocky Mount between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. The items collected will be placed in reusable cloth bags and distributed to the homes of eligible elderly neighbors during the third week of February.
“Last year we were able to collect over 8,000 cans and distribute them in over 330 bags to our local seniors in need,” the Franklin County Office of Aging stated. “We hope to continue and build on that success in 2023. The more we collect, the more we can help.”
For more information, contact Aging Services Specialist Flo Brown at 540-483-9238 or florence.brown@franklincountyva.gov.
If you want more content like this, support local journalism by subscribing to the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.