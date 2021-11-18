On today’s date, November 18th, 2021, there was an incident at the Franklin County High School involving students, where a claim was made that there was a firearm on campus. This claim was immediately investigated by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County High School Administration and was unfounded.
The investigation of this claim is ongoing and there is no threat at the Franklin County High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.