Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Monday, (Nov 1) at 4:51 p.m. on Route 24, one mile east of Spradlin Road in Bedford County.
A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling east on Route 24, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver, Dean Jayhue Davis, 58, of Moneta, Va., was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
