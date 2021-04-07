A wedding venue in Wirtz had filed a lawsuit against Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, arguing that his severe constraints have unfairly violated equal protection. While the court ruling did not go the venue’s way, the owner sees a glimmer of hope.
Belle Garden Estate, the Smith Mountain Lake area wedding venue center, took legal action last month when its attorney, Tim Anderson, filed the lawsuit on behalf of the venue. Anderson announced the lawsuit March 3 in a press announcement held via a video on Facebook.
In the “memorandum in support of injunctive relief,” the plaintiffs pointed to the governor’s Executive Order 72 3rd Amended from March 1, “which among other things, began to ease COVID-19 restrictions on businesses.” While the order eased restrictions on some “entertainment or amusement businesses,” allowing 30 percent of capacity (capped at 1,000 people) at an event, the order did not include wedding venues as one of those entertainment businesses.
