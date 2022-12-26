Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) awarded more than $300,000 for 64 local and regional tourism marketing programs across the state to help increase off-season visitation to tourism businesses and destinations.
The National D-Day Memorial received a $5,000 grant for the National D-Day Memorial Marketing Plan. The National D-Day Memorial partnered with other local businesses to supply matching funds for the project, an extensive campaign to inform tourists that the National D-Day Memorial is the ideal place to learn about and pay tribute to the World War II generation. Memorial guests are directed to local restaurants, area lodging and other attractions.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.