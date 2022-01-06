Congressman Bob Good announced that he is running for re-election as the Republican nominee for Congress for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District in 2022.
First elected in November 2020, Congressman Good is running on a platform of limited government, fiscal responsibility and America-first policies.
With 25 bills introduced in 2021, Good is among the leading House freshmen in the number of pieces of legislation he has sponsored in his first year in Congress. He has also co-sponsored over 230 more bills related to combating vaccine mandates, securing the southern border, fighting illegal immigration, balancing the federal budget, ensuring our elections are more secure, and protecting parental rights in schools.
Good’s congressional office has provided over 150 mobile office meetings to constituents in every corner of the 5th District, and they have completed more than 1,500 cases to help Virginians cut through bureaucratic red tape with federal agencies like the IRS, Social Security Administration, and the Veterans Administration.
Good’s team has successfully helped recover and return $3.8 million that was rightfully owed to the citizens of the 5th District by their federal government, and they have responded in writing to more than 34,000 contacts and questions received by the office.
“I’ve been endorsed by dozens of leaders and elected officials from across the district for my 2022 re-election bid because I have kept my word and did what I said I would do when running in the 2020 campaign. I’ve demonstrated that I am a principled conservative, and I have earned their trust,” said Good.
Good was recently elected to the governing board of the House Freedom Caucus. Good is a member of the House Education & Labor Committee and the House Budget Committee. He also serves on the Republican Study Committee, the Border Security Caucus, the Values Action Team, the Rural Broadband Caucus, the Republican Israel Caucus, the Taiwan Caucus, and the Congressional Independent Colleges Caucus.
“If given the privilege of continuing to serve as the 5th District representative in Washington, I will continue to fight on issues including government mandates, our medical and personal freedoms, illegal immigration and border security, crime and support for law enforcement, election integrity, spending and our national debt, jobs and the economy, our children’s education, the right to life, and the Second Amendment,” said Good.
