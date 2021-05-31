The sun was bright and it was a beautiful day on the lake. People started gathering at the amphitheater of the Smith Mountain Lake State Park on a recent Saturday afternoon because lake residents Brenda Gay Shumaker and her husband Doug were celebrating 50 years of marriage.
Their children, Brett Shumaker from Pennsylvania and Heather Osegueda from South Carolina, saw on the guest list the name of Dr. Bud Calvert and his wife Mary from Florida, and a plan started to develop. This retired preacher married their parents in Arlington, Virginia, on Saturday, May 8, 1971. It was the young preacher’s first time to officiate at a wedding and, since the anniversary party was on Saturday, May 8, 2021, Brett Shumaker and Osegueda thought it would be a good idea to have him do the renewal of their parents vows.
In 1971, the Vietnam War was in full force, and Doug Shumaker was in the intelligence and security office of the U.S. Navy in Washington, D.C. The draft was still taking place in those days, and after he graduated from Cornell University in engineering, the U.S. Navy wanted him to work in security and computers. While he was stationed at Fort Myers in Arlington, he started attending Cherrydale Baptist Church.
That’s where he met a sassy southern blonde who later became his bride,” Brenda Shumaker wrote of herself.
Over the years, they lived in Doug Shumaker’s home state of Pennsylvania but not before the Navy gave him overseas orders to Keflavik, Iceland. He always tells people his city girl wife would have been unhappy in rural Pennsylvania, so after a year in Iceland, she was happy to return to anywhere that had U.S. soil.
A son, Brett Shumaker, was born in Iceland, and after returning home, daughter Heather Osegueda came along. Doug Shumaker took over the family business, Shumaker Industries, in 1979, and now both children are at the helm. Most likely, some of their seven grandchildren will be part of the business someday.
Doug and Brenda Shumaker bought their first lake house at Smith Mountain Lake in 2001 and are presently living in their third lake house, which they designed and built in 2011. There they welcome guests from missionaries to pastors who need a break to international students from Liberty who have nowhere to go on holidays or in the summer.
Brenda Shumaker related that they found the perfect location for their ministry, which used to be a sheep farm and named it Shepherd’s Gate, which reminded them of the verse in Psalms 23, which reads, “He leads me beside the still waters, He restores my soul.”
“To God be the glory!” she wrote.
