Short term rental policy in Bedford County: profit over people?

A proposed draft amendment to the county’s short-term rental ordinance was discussed and tentatively scheduled for a public hearing last week by the Bedford County Board of Supervisors.
Before the topic came up on the agenda residents attending the meeting clearly wanted a say in the discussion. However after board chairman, Edgar Tuck, explained that anyone who spoke on the subject that evening would not be allowed to speak about STR’s at the August meeting when the issue will be up for a vote, all but one of the group declined to address the board.
“We’re fighting for our quality of life and not being heard,” said Paula Pitcher.
She went on to describe in detail the problems she and her neighbors have experienced so far this summer.
From April 15 to June 1 Pitcher said the violations were non-stop. The first week a four-bedroom rental was overbooked housing 13 people including three children. “They were drinking, smoking, cursing, singing loudly using a karaoke machine and yelling at boaters driving by,” she said, “drunken teenagers were passed out in the yard and there was aggressive behavior towards our dog.” After dealing with the situation for hours she called the rental company, the homeowner and local authorities.
In week two – same house – there was an altercation that led to an arrest. In week 3 the renters left garbage bags all along the road, which birds and animals opened spreading trash all over the neighborhood.
Pitcher told the board that STR’s are increasing water use, polluting the land and adding to noise and criminal activity.
Another STR in the area with three bedrooms, which by ordinance would cap occupancy at six advertises that it can host 16 plus people, she said.
According to Pitcher the STR’s have impacted her family’s behavior. It’s changed having my grandchildren visit since we’re not feeling safe in our own home,” she said, “short-term renters are there to party and get loud without regard to neighbors. They are given more rights and privileges in our neighborhood than full-time residents. Decisions made in the past eight months by the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors have clearly supported profit over people.”
The changes to the STR ordinance were proposed by the county Planning Commission.
County Director of Community Development, Jordan Mitchell, told the board the planning commission worked “long and hard” on these amendments, doing a lot of research and talking to other similar localities around the state. “These are pretty comprehensive changes,” he said.
Mitchell told the board that currently there are somewhere between 450 and 550 short-term rental properties in the county. He estimated that 80 percent of them are within 500 feet of Smith Mountain Lake, 10 percent are in the Peaks/Forest area and the other 10 percent are scattered around the county.
Proximity to the lake was relevant during the discussion about mandatory three year septic pump out.
The new regs include requiring all short-term rental units to be registered with the county annually, at a cost of $50. There would also be a yearly site inspection to assure that bedroom space hadn’t been added and that the number of bedrooms stated matches the certificate of occupancy. In addition the inspection would confirm that there is an accessible fire extinguisher and smoke detectors onsite.
The registry requires operator/proprietors to provide a management plan for their property including advertisements of the rental showing they are in compliance with county ordinances including the maximum number of overnight occupants and a parking plan.
The management plan must also include a floorplan of the dwelling and local points of contact for guests, parking and utility issues. The plan must be posted in a visible location and provided to renters.
Another mandate is that there can be no exterior changes to the home and originally the proposal did not allow for any signage. However the supervisors are considering allowing signage in rural areas where finding a driveway could be difficult.
Failure to register under the new provisions would result in a $500 registry fine and a $500 civil fine. Additionally if a property racks up more than three violations the permit will be pulled and it could take up to two years before they could reapply for a permit.
According to Mitchell enforcement of STR ordinances is difficult, especially because there are currently no restrictions on daytime occupancy. “An unlimited amount of people could party from dawn to dusk,” he said, and that makes enforcement difficult because we must wait until overnight to enforce the ordinance.” That statement led to discussion of what exactly defines “overnight.”
The draft ordinance removes the term ‘short-term rental’ and replaces with the definition used by the state, which defines it as any room or space suitable for occupancy as a dwelling, sleeping, or lodging accommodation offered at a charge for a period of fewer than 30 consecutive days. Exempt are properties under the control of realtors, the department of health, hotels, motels, campgrounds and bed & breakfast.
The registry will allow the zoning department to flag violations by matching rental ads to maximum occupancy limits. The ordinance limits occupancy to two adults per bedroom and it defines an adult as anyone over two years of age.
Mitchell said if the proposed amendments are approved, he anticipates about 200 violations immediately adding that by the end of the first year his department will “pretty much have it under control.”
The final consideration for the supervisors is whether to cap the number of permits the county will allow for STR. The Planning Commission is adamantly against restricting the number of STR’ s, however there have been hundreds of new STR’s opened since the pandemic began.
Mitchell believes the numbers will continue to grow and that will have an impact on housing prices. For that reason, he said, many localities are choosing to limit the number of permits issued.
If, as expected, the Planning Commission moves forward on the amendments at its August 1 meeting, it will be on the board’s agenda for its August 28 meeting.
