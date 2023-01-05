YMCA holds Holiday Toy and Stocking Drive

The Franklin County Family YMCA made the holidays brighter for more than 140 deserving children and 120 local seniors through its annual Holiday Toy and Stocking Drive.
Starting the end of November, the YMCA accepted new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children and seniors.
“We have an awesome community that loves helping each other out. The Y’s members are eager to participate in the angel tree and stockings for seniors program because they know how good it feels to be of service, especially during the holiday season,” said Jamie Stump, childcare director, Franklin County Family YMCA.
The gifts for children included outfits, shoes, toys and books while the gifts for seniors included simple puzzle books, stress balls, socks and toiletries. The seniors’ gifts were delivered to Rocky Mount Health and Rehabilitation Center and the angel tree gifts were distributed to all of the elementary schools in the county.
“Getting gifts in the hands of people who may not receive any others during the holiday season fills the Y staff with a beautiful holiday spirit,” said Jessica Thomason, branch/membership director, Rocky Mount YMCA.
