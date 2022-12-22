SML Democrats display Christmas Village

The Smith Mountain Lake Democrats put up a Christmas Village display at its office and is inviting the public to stop by for view it for free.
“Are you looking for an inexpensive, fun and interesting activity to share with your children or grandchildren this holiday season?” SML Democrats stated. “Well, the price is certainly right (free), and it’s a very convenient place to visit, so we hope you’ll consider coming to see the Christmas Village display at the Smith Mountain Lake Democrats’ office.”
The office is located at 16483 Moneta Road, Suite J, between Vinny’s and The Tuscan Tavern, just north of Halesford Bridge.
